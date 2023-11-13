Know the Law: Hosting a Holiday Party and Personal Injury Liability 

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

If you've been listening to our recent segments, you might have caught our segment on alcohol and personal injury, focusing on how liability can come into play for injuries related to alcohol consumption. But what about private individuals hosting holiday parties where alcohol is served? Are there legal considerations they should be aware of?

Grand Rapids personal injury attorney Tom Sinas sheds light on all the legal aspects you should know when hosting such events.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.