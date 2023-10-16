Watch Now
Know the Law: Filing a Personal Injury Claim

Posted at 11:28 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 11:28:33-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

If you’re injured by the result of someone else and their negligent actions, you might have the right to file a personal injury claim. These situations could include things like motor vehicle crashes that weren’t your fault or slip and fall scenarios.

It’s important to understand your rights, and more importantly, protect those rights. Grand Rapids auto accident lawyer, Tom Sinas, explains everything you need to know in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.

