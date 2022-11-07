Know the Law: Elections and the Michigan Supreme Court

Election day is November 8, and without question, there are so many important issues and races on the ballot for Michigan voters. However, one race that might not come to mind when you think of election day, is one that will decide who sits on the Michigan Supreme Court.

Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas has everything you need to know in this week’s Know the Law.

Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

Know the Law is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.