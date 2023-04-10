Know the Law: Driving Without Car Insurance

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Car insurance is a bit like taxes: something we might groan about paying for, but something we know we’re required to do. But have you ever stopped to think about when is car insurance required, what kind of car insurance is required, and what happens if you don’t have it? Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.

