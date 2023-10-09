Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Know the Law: Dog Bites & Ownership

Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 12:43:29-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Whether you live out in the city and suburbs or the country, one thing is true for everyone: there are dogs everywhere. However, not everyone is a dog person.

In some cases, people get bitten by dogs, resulting in lawsuits. So whether or not you have a furry friend, it's a good time to revisit the legal rules around dog ownership and dog bites.

Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, goes over the legal rules for dog ownership.

Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book