Know the Law: Dog Bites & Ownership

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Whether you live out in the city and suburbs or the country, one thing is true for everyone: there are dogs everywhere. However, not everyone is a dog person.

In some cases, people get bitten by dogs, resulting in lawsuits. So whether or not you have a furry friend, it's a good time to revisit the legal rules around dog ownership and dog bites.

Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, goes over the legal rules for dog ownership.

Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.