Know the Law: Concussion Safety Law

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As we enter fall and kids get back to school, sports and recreational activities ramp back up. And while we all want our kids to have fun, we also want them to be safe. Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, has talked with us before about proving negligence in school sports injuries, and this week he discussed concussion safety laws in Michigan aimed to help protect Michigan kids.

A concussion is a brain injury caused by a blow, bump, or jolt to the head. Back in 2013, the Legislature passed the Youth Concussion Statute. The statute covers a number of provisions but mainly covers dealing with when a player needs to be removed from the game and when a player can return.

One of the most important directives from the law is that a youth athlete must be removed from play if a concussion is suspected. The student can't return to the game until written clearance is received from an appropriate medical professional.

The statute also requires that adults involved in a youth athletic activity receive training on sports concussions and that youth athletes and their parents or guardians receive educational information on sports concussions so that everyone involved in the sports knows what signs and symptoms to look for. The online training program must be re-taken every three years, or more frequently as determined by DHHS.

More information and resources can be found on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Serviceswebsite.

Learn more by calling Sinas Dramis Law Firm at (616)-301-3333 or visiting sinasdramis.com.