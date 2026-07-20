Know the Law: Bikes and Motorist Laws

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The weather is getting warmer, and we’re seeing an increase in bicyclists on West Michigan roadways. It's important for riders and motorists to understand the rules of the road, not only to follow the law, but prevent car and bicycle crashes.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas spoke to Todd about the rules of the road for both cyclists and motorists.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

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