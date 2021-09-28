Know It Before You Throw It: The Dangers of Improper Recycling

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is encouraging Michiganders to recycle and increase their knowledge of what can be recycled through their Know It Before You Throw It campaign.

Know It Before You Throw It aims to increase people's knowledge about materials that can be recycled, as well as improving both the quality and quantity of recycled materials. Recycling the right way is not only good for the state's economy and environment, but it also helps ensure the safety of workers who process those recycled materials.

Todd went to visit the Kent County Recycling and Education Center to learn more about what happens inside the facility, how these materials are recycled, and the dangers the economy and workers can face if materials aren't recycled properly.

Learn more about recycling at reimaginetrash.org or recyclingraccoons.org.

This segment is paid for by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.