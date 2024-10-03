"Know Honesty" teaches how to better communicate with those different than us

What is your honesty? Do you live honestly? How can you better communicate with those who see things differently than you? Co-founders of Know Honesty, Ken Bogard and Grace Gavin, answer those questions in a brand-new book by the same name.

“Know Honesty” takes readers on a journey of discovery and shares the Six Practices™ to transform you and your relationships. Bogard and Gavin invested years in testing, modeling, and refining communication to help people develop the necessary skills to do better together and get what they want out of life.

The book officially releases on October 18, and the authors will host a digital launch party to celebrate! The party starts at 3 p.m. and will feature guest speakers including:



Ken Bogard - Founder, Author of Know Honesty

Grace Gavin - Co-Founder, Author of Know Honesty

JD Loeks - President and CEO, Studio C

Kelly Knight - President and Integrator, EOS Worldwide

Rick Baker - President and CEO, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce

Register for the Book Launch Pary on Eventbrite.

