Kittens galore at the Humane Society of West Michigan

Updated Hours! Closed for Walk-in visits 10/23-11/6

Humane Society of West Michigan will be closed for walk-in visits beginning October 23 through November 6 for staff training and deep cleaning of the facility.

Do not worry, you will still be able to adopt adorable pets, but will just need to email adoptions@hswestmi.org to make an appointment first.

Normal walk-ins will resume on November 6!

Record-breaking foster program! 100 animals in amazing foster homes!

Humane Society of West Michigan is overwhelmed with happiness to report their foster program has reached new heights. They have 100 animals decompressing and being cared for in foster homes.

HSWM is so grateful to all the amazing fosters who have given up their time and homes to shelter pets; they are making a true difference in these pets' lives, and it is showing!

If you're interested in being a part of the foster program, visit hswestmi.org/foster.

Kitten Season is still here!

HSWM has seen an influx of kittens on the back of kitten season this year, and those in-kind donations both monetary and in-kind make a dramatic difference in these kittens’ lives. Many organizations no longer take in kittens or adult cats which has resulted in their intake numbers continuing to rise.

Please consider donating at hswestmi.org or ordering off the Humane Society of West Michigan Amazon wish list!