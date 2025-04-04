Kingma's Market hosting Local Flavor Samplefest with dozens of Michigan-made products

Kingma's Market is preparing to host its annual Samplefest, an event dedicated to showcasing the best of West Michigan's food and beverage scene. This popular event provides a unique opportunity for the community to discover and enjoy a wide array of locally made products during this celebration of the region's culinary creativity. The event features approximately 25 Michigan vendors, each offering samples of their products. This gives attendees a chance to try before they buy and connect directly with the people behind their favorite local brands. It's a chance to mingle with fellow food enthusiasts and support the local economy. Admission is free.

Samplefest is Saturday, April 12 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. To learn more, make sure to follow Kingma's market on Facebook and Instagram. Or give them a call at (616) 363-7575.