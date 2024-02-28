"Kingdom Keepers: Inheritance" brings back Disney villains for a brand new story

It’s a battle of good versus evil, and the target is Disney Parks. The Kingdom Keepers must race the clock to stop the biggest of the big bags, Ursula, from taking over the happiest place on Earth.

It’s the latest story coming from New York Times best-selling author, Ridley Pearson, “Kingdom Keepers Inheritance: Villains Realm.”

In this latest book in the series that has sold over a million copies worldwide, Ridley Pearson expands the Kingdom Keepers world in ways no reader or Disney Parks could have imagined. Pearson joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give readers an inside look into his latest adventure, and how he found inspiration to write new stories for these characters.

"Home from their adventures abroad in book one, Eli and his friends are safe and sound at Epcot with their families, or are they? When Eli learns that the CEO of the Walt Disney Company has mysteriously done a 180 and ordered Villains’ Realms to be built in every park across the globe, he and his friends know something is amiss. It turns out that Ursula, the baddest of the big bads, has recruited an evil chemist to recreate Walt's magical ink, which would allow the Villains to travel between parks and end Disney magic as we know it."

With help from Fair Godmother, and other Disney heroes, the Kingdom Keepers set out to stop Ursula from taking over the parks for good!

Kingdom Keepers Inheritance: Villains' Realm is available wherever books are sold.