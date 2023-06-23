Kids learn hands-on business practices at new JA Biztown from Junior Achievement

A first of its kind in Michigan, the Tom Fox Family JA Biztown is a fully interactive town that simulates day-to-day functions of a thriving community. Local students are the citizens and they come to the JA Biztown to put into practice, as both producers and consumers, what they've been taught in school.

The pilot program saw over 1,000 kids attend and the response has been overwhelmingly positive from both educators and the students. We met with Clare Shubert from Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes who brought along local 5th grade teacher Heather Bobeldyk and student Melis Ozdingis to hear firsthand how it all helps children start the process from childhood to adulthood.