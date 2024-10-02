Kids' Food Basket needs your help to decorate bags for sack suppers

Kids' Food Basket provides 10,000 sack suppers to children in Kent, Allegan, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties every single day. While the majority of those come in a plain paper bag, sometimes the students get fun, decorated bags, making them feel extra special.

October is Brown Bag Decorating Month, and Kids' Food Basket is asking the community to help spread that joy by taking part in bag decorating.

Their goal is to collect over 100,000 decorated bags by October 31.

Bags can be dropped off at the following locations:

· Kent County - 1300 Plymouth Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

· Ottawa and Allegan Counties- 652 Hastings Ave., Holland

· Muskegon County - 1537 S. Getty St., Muskegon

Learn more about other ways to get involved at kidsfoodbasket.org.

