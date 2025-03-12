Kids Food Basket expands reach to communities, families through partnerships

HOLLAND, Mich. — More than 38,000 children across Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon Counties are considered food insecure. Kids Food Basket helps address those needs for many children by sending them home from school with nutritious Sack Suppers. But that's just targeting the elementary students. One-third of families in those same counties are having trouble navigating their basic needs. The organization is able to address some of those with healthy fresh vegetables grown in in both Kent and Ottawa Counties.

In Holland, St. Vincent De Paul partners with Kids Food Basket through its Farm to Pantry Program. While some of what's grown is used for those Sack Suppers, anything extra is distributed to families through many local pantries. The organization tries to fill specific needs based on cultural preferences and need. But in order to serve both the students and the organizations, Kids Food Basket needs more volunteers to work the farms. That's one of many volunteer opportunities available, from stuffing sack suppers to being a delivery driver. Head to kidsfoodbasket.org for all the information.