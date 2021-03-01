Kids can take a virtual field trip to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan

School kids missing out on field trips can now have the field trip brought to them thanks to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan introduces an all-new one-hour virtual learning field trip! This allows students to get creative again with the education and fun of building with LEGO® bricks.

Each student receives a bag of LEGO® bricks to complete a creation alongside a LEGO® expert from the attraction. They'll even get a sneak peek at a Master Model Builder’s Creative Workshop so they can explore what it’s like to have a job working with LEGO.

Visit legolanddiscoverycenter.com for more information and to sign up for a virtual field trip.