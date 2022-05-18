Kids can learn yoga with the power of music at Sing Song Yoga events

Kids can learn the meditating poses of yoga this summer with special events from Sing Song Yoga coming to West Michigan this summer.

Sing Song Yoga is a kids’ musical yoga program in which song lyrics instruct children on how to get into the poses. Children resonate with music and movement, allowing kids to remember yoga poses easier.

Yoga can help children:

Improve their focus

Increase body awareness and where it is in space (called proprioception)

Gain self-confidence while building coordination and skill level (including balance - vestibular system)

Tends to have a calming effect on the body

Free Sing Song Yoga® events will take place this summer on the following dates and times:

• Howard Miller Library in Zeeland: June 29, 10 a.m.

• Norton Shores Library in Muskegon: June 13, 2 p.m.

• Georgetown Township Library in Jenison: June 21, 2:30 p.m., and June 30, 10 a.m.

• Zeeland Recreation Yoga in the Park at Lawrence Street Park: Tuesdays, 11 a.m. (and adult yoga at noon)

To sign up and learn more, visit singsongyoga.com. Also, stay up to date on events in the area by following them on Facebook & Instagram.

Sing Song Yoga also hosts local classes through Zeeland Recreation and free yoga in the park on Tuesdays throughout the summer. They also have a Sing Song Yoga DVD, a book for school teachers, and an app.