Kids can join in on St. Patrick's Day with these green toys

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching and the perfect reason to get in the green holiday spirit.

Lifestyle expert Kathleen Tomes put together her favorite green toys and baby products that are the perfect excuse to get your little one a cute something!

Busy Baby Mat & Busy Baby Mat Mini

Large: $29.99, Small: $13.99

End the toddler toss with the first-ever non-slip kid’s silicone placemat engineered to keep toys in place.

Comes with four light gray toy straps to keep toys within reach.

Made with food-grade silicone ( no Phthalates, BPA, BPS, or PVC.)

Can place them anywhere – on a table, fridge, airplane, car seat, stroller, bathtub, or wall.

Tyrannosaurus Rex & Bayala Apple

$24.99 (T-Rex) & $5.99 (Apple)

These green characters from Schleich are the perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Meet Mint chocolate chip unicorn - a sunny-hearted foal whose personality is a little sweet, a little tart, and always fun. This green unicorn is 1 of 26 collectible unicorn toys from Schleich inspired by fruits, flowers, and sweet desserts.

The T-Rex is incredibly detailed, from his teeth to the tip of his long tail. Carefully designed to inspire safe and creative pretend to play for children as both a single toy or part of a larger collection, this terrifying Tyrannosaurus is perfect for the dinosaur lover in your life.

Plus Plus Rainbow Tube

$16.99

Get your little ones in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun by building a rainbow to your pot of gold.

The 240 piece Rainbow Mix tube is a great way to get started with Plus-Plus. Kids will learn to create in 2D or 3D, encouraging open-ended, creative play.

Plus-Plus is a great STEM toy to develop fine motor skills, focus, and patience.

Comes with a reusable, travel-friendly tube.

For ages 7-12.



Shamrock Teether

$9.99

Even the smallest member of your family can join in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun with this lucky Shamrock teether.

The shape is designed to develop the baby’s motor skills by grasping and playing.

The silicone texture can withstand chewing and sucking, designed to soothe your teething baby.

Celtic Brooch

$17.99