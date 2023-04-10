Kids can enjoy these Summer Experiences at Franciscan Life Process Center

Whether it's crafting, archer, making soap or panning for gold, there are many activities out there for kids over the summer. The kids and grandkids could be doing all of those things and more at the Franciscan Life Process Center this summer.

Franciscan Life Process Center summer activities for children are fun, educational ways for children ages 8-12 to express their creativity.

They have two different types of camps children can attend:

Pioneer Days: June 19-21 & July 31-August 2

What was life like for the early settlers? What skills did they possess to survive in their new homeland? Join Sister Mary Paul Moller, FSE to experience some of the activities of our early settlers. Learn how to pan for gold, make soap, go berry picking, use a bow and arrow, and more!

Nature Crafts: August 3-4

Are you a kid crafter? Use materials from nature to create beautiful crafts! Participants will use rocks, natural habitats, and other items from nature to create unique crafts. Come and enjoy the great outdoors and bring a little nature back into your home.

Summer experiences cost $150 per weekend. Camps take place between 9 a.m. and noon at their Lowell Campus, located at 11650 Downes St. NE.

Register or learn more at LifeProcessCenter.org or call 616-897-7842.