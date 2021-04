Kid Rock coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Life is all about making memories, and you'll surely make some good ones when you pack up the car and head to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel along with Soaring Eagle Casino never disappoint when it comes to fun for the kids and adults too!

At the waterpark, race down three-story waterslides, be daring on the Flowrider Surf Simulator, or knock it down a few notches and relax on the lazy river. Whether you want to get a hotel package or just come for the day, there are lots of options at Soaring Eagle Waterpark.

April 23 & 24, Earth Day celebrations are taking place with crafts, a scavenger hunt, and storytimes. Movies playing are "The Lorax" and "Wall-E."

If your child has a special birthday coming up, consider the many options at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. The gold, platinum, and diamond packages all boast everything from five hours in the waterpark to a whole spread of pizza and party decorations.

The Hideaway RV Park is now open and just yards away from the waterpark. Explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Not to mention, enjoy free shuttles from the campground or waterpark and try your luck at the casino.

Just yards away is The Retreat for those who don't have a desire to camp. The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers, and dryers, and more. Go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com and click on "Stay With Us" to find out more.

Tickets are now on sale for the following concerts.

Michigan's very own Kid Rock, along with Flint's Grand Funk Railroad is coming to Soaring Eagle on August 14. Kid Rock burst onto the music scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album and hasn't looked back, selling 26 million albums and counting. Also, the legendary Grand Funk Railroad is marking 52 years of touring and is known as The American Band.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will be in Mt. Pleasant on July 15. Snoop Dogg is one of the best-known figures in rap and since the 90s he's sold over 35 million albums worldwide. He released his 17th solo album in 2019.

Wiz Khalifa is making his mark on the music industry in the early 2000s when he released his debut album "Show and Prove." Tickets start at $24.

Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell will take the stage on August 28. Urban released a total of 11 studio albums and has charted 37 singles on the U.S. hot country songs chart, 18 of which went to number one.

Shinedown along with special guest Theory and West Michigan's own, Pop Evil, is taking the stage on August 6. Shinedown is multi-platiunum! Recent hits like "Get Up", "Monsters", and "Devil" bring their total to 14 number ones on Billboards Mainstream Rock Songs charts. This concert will not disappoint rock music lovers!

Don't forget country sensation Luke Bryan and special guest Morgan Evans on May 29. Followed by Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and in Flames on July 10.

Tickets are also on sale for Miranda Lambert with Lee Brice. Lambert is one of the most decorated artists in the history of country music and the recipient of 70 prestigious awards. To purchase tickets, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1.800.514.3849.