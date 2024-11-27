Kick off the holiday season in Ada Village at Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys on December 6

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and communities across West Michigan all have special events that invite friends, families, and neighbors together to celebrate.

In Ada that event is Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys, a signature holiday event featuring the Ada Bridge Lighting on December 6.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. enjoy some hot chocolate from Foxtail Coffee Co and meet Buddy the Elf, watch the bridge lighting ceremony, and come see Fox 17's new Weather Warrior.

Then at 6 p.m. the Trolley tours will start, followed by Santa arriving at Santa's Village. Fox 17's very own Janice Allen and Elliot Grandia will be conductors of the trolleys, along with many other local celebrities.

The trolley will make multiple stops around Ada, where attendees can participate in a variety of activities at each stop:

Ada Dr/Bronson St

· Walk to the Historic Ada Bridge

· Ada Vision – Holiday craft, light refreshments and a prize drawing

· Jam 'N Bean – Hot chocolate and roasted cinnamon glazed almond samples

· Plumfield Books – Jazz duo providing live music, craft for the kids and a hot beverage

· Schnitz Ada Grill – Hot spiked cider, event drink and dessert special features

Ada History Center

· Visit live reindeer 5:30-8pm

· Storytime with Mrs. Claus

· Color vintage holiday cards

· Tour the history museum

· Wreath sale hosted by the Ada Historical Society

Amy Van Andel Library

· Meet sled dogs from Tun-Dra Kennels, 6-8pm

· Holiday craft

· Book sale hosted by Friends of the Library

· 7pm Nutcracker performance by Verity Ballet – Community Room 1

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery

· DJ Dance Party hosted by Sonder CPA

· Blitzen’s brew & Sliders

· Hot chocolate and fire pit

Settlers Dr/River St

· Stroll the Festival of Trees

· Lego Trolley Build at Michigan Software Labs (100 kits – while supplies last)

· Hot chocolate bar at Ada Hotel (River St)

· Candy Cane Lane

· Pursuit Gift Shop - Letters to Santa - letter writing supplies and envelopes will be provided! Free gift with purchase and goodie bags for kids while supplies last.

Santa’s Village

Throughout the night, guests can take part in Santa’s Scavenger Hunt. Find one of Santa’s 50 lost packages (small red box with ribbon) hidden in Ada Village. Turn the box in at Croft Haus to receive a $10 gift card to a local Ada business.

Learn more about this event by heading to adabusinessassociation.com.

