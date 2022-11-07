Kick-off Thanksgiving Day with a 5K at the 30th annual Turkey Trot

The average person will consume 4,500 calories or more on Thanksgiving Day. Before eating all that food, consider going for a run first at the 30th annual Grand Rapids Turkey Trot on November 24.

The race will take place in downtown Grand Rapids starting at the Van Andel Arena.

The LMCU Kids Mini-Trot will start at 8 a.m. followed by the adult Turkey Trot at 8:30.

Proceeds from the race help to offset the cost of Grand Rapids Public Schools athletics so that all scholars have the opportunity to participate.

Learn more and register at grps.org/turkey-trot.