KeyBank Gran Fondo returns to downtown Grand Rapids

The KeyBank Gran Fondo is Michigan's largest cycling event, and every year, bicyclists take to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids for a day of fitness, fun, and fundraising.

This year's Gran Fondo will be Saturday, June 21 beginning at 130 West Fulton Street. The race begins at 8 A.M., with the Finish Line Festival running until 4 P.M. Riders of all experience levels are welcome, and four distances will be available to fit a cyclist's comfort level: 80 miles and 40 miles are recommended for advanced riders, while 25-mile and 12-mile options are available for families.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation is the beneficiary of the Gran Fondo, with all funds raised to support Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, Recreational Therapy, and Mary Free Bed Kids. This year, Mary Free Bed has a team riding consisting of over 50 staff members, family members, and former patients.

There are volunteer opportunities still available for this event. All volunteers will receive a volunteer t-shirt as well as a wristband for food and beverages at the Finish Line Festival.

Registration is also available the morning of the ride, and the fundraising efforts will continue throughout the following week after the race.

Visit keybankgranfondo.com to learn more, register for the race, or sign up to volunteer! You can also head to Facebook or Instagram for more information.

