Kentwood Farmer's Market hosting Charcuterie Board Challenge on August 25

The farmer's market can always be an inspiring place for those who love food, but tonight in Kentwood it's a competition that will inspire those who love charcuterie boards.

Local artists and foodies will be competing to make the most beautiful charcuterie boards with items they can find at the farmer's market.

Kentwood Farmers Market Charcuterie Challenge will take place at Kentwood City Hall.

The market is open from 4:30-7:30 p.m. but the competition will take place 5-5:30 p.m. Boards will remain on display for voting until 7:30 p.m.)

To learn more, visit KentwoodFarmersMarket.com. Also, follow the Kentwood Farmers Market Facebook Page for event updates