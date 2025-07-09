Kent District Library's Summer Wonder program keeps readers engaged throughout the summer

July not only marks the halfway point of summer - it also means that the Kent District Library's Summer Wonder program is in full swing!

Divided by age level, KDL encourages readers of all ages to stay engaged this summer through a variety of reading and learning activities. Different styles are available for different readers, with many events and activities being low-cost to participate in.

Readers can visit any KDL Branch to pick up a WonderFold that contains a 30-day activity tracking log. Readers can also download the Beanstack app on their mobile device if they choose to track their progress digitally. Once the 30 days are filled out, readers can choose a prize depending on their age - children who are infants through 17 years old can choose a free book, while adults will receive a two-deck set of KDL playing cards.

All readers of all ages who complete their tracking log will also be entered in a drawing for Meijer gift cards and gift baskets.

Leigh Verburg, Branch Outreach and Programming Specialist and Matt Eickhoff, Trivia Curator & Owner of Here's Your Host, visited the Morning Mix to discuss all the events available to participate in!

Visit kdl.org for more information on the program as well as a list of activities by age level.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok