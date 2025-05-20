Kent District Library's "1KB4K" promotes literacy in young children

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Kent District Library's "1KB4K" program was curated to foster reading in children. By reading one book a day, the hope is to see that multiply into multiple books a day, as well as learn and develop literacy skills. The program's goal is simple: have parents and their children read 1,000 books before kindergarten.

While it sounds like a daunting task, reading one book a day for three years, or reading three books a day for one year adds up to 1,095 books! All KDL branches have an activity booklet containing a progress poster and contents to support early learning.

Children are rewarded a sticker to place on their progress poster for every 100 books read. Once the goal of 1,000 books read is achieved, children receive a certificate and book bag.

Youth Librarian Dawn Heerspink spoke with Todd on the benefits and enrichment this program aims to provide to children and parents.

For more information, visit kdl.org/1kb4k.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok