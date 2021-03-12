Kent District Library now accepting entries for Write Michigan Teen Poetry Contest

A teen poetry slam from Write Michigan is coming to Grand Rapids in April, and they're looking for teens to enter their poems.

Kent District Library is currently accepting entries to the annual Write Michigan Teen Poetry Contest, open to teens in grades 6-12 living in Kent County. Teens are encouraged to submit up to two poems by April 4 to be eligible to win a $50 gift card to Meijer.

Teens who enter the Poetry Contest are invited to read one of their poems at a Teen Poetry Slam for another chance to win.

The slam for teens in grades 6-8 will take place on April 22, and grades 9-12 will take place on April 29. These events will be virtual.

To learn more, visit kdl.org.