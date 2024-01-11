Kent District Library hosting week-long celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

On January 15, the nation will honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and the non-violent way he fought for civil rights for Black Americans.

The Kent District Library is taking that day and making it a week-long celebration to reflect on the genuine progress he made toward racial equality in this country.

Meditations on Democracy in Black America

Monday, January 15

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

King’s Six Principles for Non-Violent Direct Action: Are They Doable?

Tuesday, January 16

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Grandville Branch

Selma

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

5:30 PM – 7:45 PM

Wyoming Branch

Fear Must Not Be Our Future

Thursday, January 18, 2024

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch

Letters to Martin Book Discussion

Friday, January 19, 2024

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Plainfield Township Branch

For a complete list of events, visit kdl.org/events.