Kent District Library announces authors being featured in "On The Same Page" series

There's never a bad time to pick up a good book, but as the days get colder and darker it's the perfect time to snuggle up with a good read. For those unsure of what to read next, the Kent District Library introduces readers to new books and their authors during their "On The Same Page" program.

The books featured in this event are "Martyr!" by Kaveh Akbar and "Wandering Stars" by Tommy Orange. Kent District Library says these profound works delve into themes of identity, belonging, and the search for family roots, as well as offer rich perspectives on the ways we navigate our ties to the past and how they shape our present.

On The Same Page will take place at Godwin Heights High School Auditorium on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. Free registration will begin on Monday, March 17 at 9 a.m.

Learn more by visiting kdl.org/sampepage.

