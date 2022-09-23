Kent County Veterans Services wants you to check out their veterans' ArtPrize exhibit!

Art can be healing, help people express emotions, and give them release. Many of our nation's veterans have found their voice through art, and during this year's ArtPrize, there is a special exhibit put together by Kent County Veterans Services featuring the artwork of West Michigan veterans.

Martha Burkett, program manager of Kent County Veterans Services, talks about what people can expect to see at the art exhibit, as well as some other events and programs going on through their organization.

Come see the ArtPrize exhibit at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Grand Rapids now through October 7.

Learn more about Kent County Veterans Services and what they have to offer at accesskent.gov or call 616-632-5722