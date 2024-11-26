Kent County Veterans Services raises awareness for veteran benefits with Operation Green Light

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kent County Veterans Services is getting ready to celebrate its third year of Operation Green Light, a campaign to raise awareness for benefits that veterans could be eligible for.

In the second week of November, Kent County Veterans Services encourages residents and community partners to light their homes or building green in honor of local veterans. By shining a green light, businesses, governmental entities, and residents will let veterans know that they are appreciated and supported.

Kent County has a long and proud history of serving veterans, a legacy that continues today as they work with federal, state, and local partners to ensure that the former service members and their families have access to the resources they need to thrive.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids.

Learn more about the resources offered at accesskent.com/departments/VeteransServices or call (616) 632-5722.

