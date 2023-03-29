Kent County Veterans Services offers support groups and events for servicepeople

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

The Kent County Veteran Services offers many events and support groups to assist those who have served in any section of the military.

Every Thursday they offer Auricular Acudetox at 2 p.m., stop in to check it out with your DD214. The service is MVAA Grant funded, so it's free for all Michigan Veterans.

Directly following Acudetox they host an AA Meeting for Veterans only from 3:30-4:30 every Thursday. It’s a hybrid meeting, so veterans can join in person or online via Zoom.

There are also plenty of art workshops coming up, with the most recent coming up on April 6 and 8.

The Kent County Veterans Services is by appointment only and can assist with claims, emergency relief, records requests, and much more.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE in Grand Rapids. Learn more about these events and more services they offer at accesskent.com/Departments/VeteransServices

or call (616) 632-5722.