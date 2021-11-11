Kent County Veterans Services offers assistance to vets across West Michigan

Veterans Day is a day where we honor servicemen and women, but at Kent County Veterans Services it's Veterans Day every day.

Along with counseling services for veterans and active military members, they also offer activities designed to relieve stress and increase mental health such as yoga, senior sing-alongs, WINC Music, art classes, and more.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

To learn more about the free services they offer and to schedule an appointment, visit kentcountyveteransservices.com or call 616-632-5722.

This segment is sponsored by Kent County Veterans Services.