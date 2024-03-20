Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to helping veterans through support groups and other resources

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Many veterans are not taking full advantage of the services available to them. Access Kent wants to change that, offering everything from support groups to acupuncture, and they want to reach out to the heroes who have served our country with their Veterans Services.

Kent County Veterans Services is dedicated to helping veterans and surviving spouses file claims, as well as assisting veterans with unforeseen emergencies. If eligible, Veterans Services will help with rent/mortgage, utilities, and food insecurities, among many other services.

They also offer monthly wellness programs such as art workshops, recreational activities, support groups, and Acudetox.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE.

Click here to get a complete schedule of the programs and a list of resources they provide. Or call (616) 632-5722.