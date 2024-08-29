Watch Now
Kent County Veterans Services hopes to give back to every veteran through their services and resources

Kent County Veterans Services
Veterans have served the country in so many ways, often sacrificing their health, family life, and other's needs in front of their own. Kent County Veterans Services hopes to give back to each one of them, whatever that looks like, through their services and resources.

The department assists with:

  • Service-Connected Disability Claims
  • Applying for VA non-service-connected pensions
  • Applying for Surviving Spouse Pensions
  • County and federal burial benefits
  • Veterans ID Cards
  • Eligibility Verification Reports
  • Educational benefits
  • Retrieving military service records
  • Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund
  • Working with social services and government agencies
  • Upgrading of discharges, if possible
  • Document notarizing
  • Burial Assistance for Veterans and Their Spouses
  • Many other Veterans' issues

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids. To learn more about the events and resources they have to offer servicemen and women, visit accesskent.com/departments/VeteransServices or call (616) 632-5722.

