Kent County Veterans Services hopes to give back to every veteran through their services and resources

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Veterans have served the country in so many ways, often sacrificing their health, family life, and other's needs in front of their own. Kent County Veterans Services hopes to give back to each one of them, whatever that looks like, through their services and resources.

The department assists with:



Service-Connected Disability Claims

Applying for VA non-service-connected pensions

Applying for Surviving Spouse Pensions

County and federal burial benefits

Veterans ID Cards

Eligibility Verification Reports

Educational benefits

Retrieving military service records

Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund

Working with social services and government agencies

Upgrading of discharges, if possible

Document notarizing

Burial Assistance for Veterans and Their Spouses

Many other Veterans' issues

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids. To learn more about the events and resources they have to offer servicemen and women, visit accesskent.com/departments/VeteransServices or call (616) 632-5722.

