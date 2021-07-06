Kent County Veterans Services bring back in-person services and gatherings

Kent County Veterans Services are once again opening their doors for face-to-face meetings to enhance the quality of life for servicemen and women.

Along with the return of face-to-face walk-ins, Kent County Veterans Services will also bring back in-person activities like yoga, senior sing-alongs, WINC Music, art classes, and more.

There will also be a Women's Appreciation Banquet on July 31. The event will feature distinguished keynote speakers, dinner, and dancing. The banquet will take place at the American Legion Boat and Canoe Club from 6-11 p.m. For more information contact Rachel.m.wustman@kentcountymi.gov.

There will be two workshops on July 15 and 22 to make decorations for the Women's Appreciation Banquet for anyone interested in helping out.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Avenue NE. Their office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about their free services, call (616)-632-5722 or visit kentcountyveteransservices.com.