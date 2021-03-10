Kent County Veterans Service provides art workshops for veterans to express themselves

The benefits being offered to veterans in the West Michigan area are numerous and all the information can seem overwhelming to some and it gets missed.

Nelson Soto, Kent County Veterans Services Support Coordinator, discusses the ways KCVS is connecting with veterans all across West Michigan.

KCVS provides Soldier and Sailors Relief Funds, as well as emergency vouchers for veterans in need of financial assistance during hard times.

KCVS has partnered with artist Pamela Alderman to host three art workshops a month for veterans, each month doing something different! Pamela will provide specific instructions with supplies for the monthly project. Art kits will be available for pick up at Veterans Services free of charge.

She will also give coaching and provide some general supplies, such as acrylic paint, paper, glue, pencils, and brushes, for the self-guided projects.

The next workshop will take place on March 11 at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit kentcountyveteransservices.com.

To reach out to Nelson Soto, call (616)-286-9052.