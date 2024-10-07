Kent County Community Action offers Weatherization Assistance Program for low-income families

October is National Energy Awareness Month, a national effort to underscore how central energy is to our national prosperity, security, and environmental well-being.

October 30 is National Weatherization Day, an opportunity to highlight how the weatherization of your home helps keep individuals/families warmer in the winter months and reduces costs. As part of National Energy Awareness Month, Kent County Community Action’s director, Gustavo Perez, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share ways the community can help save energy in their homes this winter.

Kent County Community Action's Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) enables households with low income to reduce their heating costs by making homes more energy efficient. Services include:

- Attic & Wall Insulation

- Health & Safety Checks

- Air Sealing Measures

- Other Energy Efficiency Measures

To be eligible for this program, homeowners must reside in Kent County, are an owner or renter of a home, have an annual household income below 200 percent of poverty guidelines, and have not participated in the program within the last 15 years.

Eligibility requires an application, income qualification, and renter/owner approval. Screenings can only be done when we have available funding.

Interested individuals/families can call (616) 632-7950 to learn more and schedule a screening time or visit their website.

