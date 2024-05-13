Kent County Community Action needs volunteers to assist those in need across West MI

"It takes a village" is a common phrase rooted in fact: when folks are in need, help can come when the community takes action. Kent County Community Action is an organization that takes action every day for those in West Michigan, and they require volunteers to continue to make that happen.

Whether it's assistance with food, utility bills, housing, transportation, or more, Kent County Action is there to help.

Currently Kent County Community Action is seeking volunteers to pack and deliver food boxes for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program and The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

Kent County Community Action is located at 121 Martin Luther King Jr. St., Suite 110.

Learn more about monetary donations and volunteer opportunities by visiting accesskent.com/Departments/CommunityAction or call (616) 632-7950.