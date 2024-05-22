Kent Co. Veterans Services presents "Hidden Wounds of War" Conference on May 23

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

All too often, Veterans and first responders experience psychological trauma in silence, bringing their hardships home to their families and communities. Winning battles against those challenges is possible with help from those who share similar experiences.

The Hidden Wounds of War Conference is taking place on May 23, gathering these groups together and embracing honest discussion on post-traumatic growth.

Keynote presentations by Rich Tedeschi and Bret Moore include “Understanding Post-traumatic Growth” and “Expert Companionship: Facilitating Post-traumatic Growth,” among many other breakout sessions.

The event will take place at Grand Valley State University’s Charles W. Loosemore Auditorium. Registration and Breakfast start at 7:30 a.m. and the conference ends at 4 p.m.

View a complete schedule and RSVP here.

