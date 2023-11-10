Kent Co. Veterans Services aim to assist veterans with what they need every day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The nation's veterans will be recognized on November 11 for Veterans Day, but Kent County Veterans Services acknowledges these heroes and wants to make sure they're taken care of every day.

Kent County Veterans Services provides programs and resources ready to help veterans and their families with whatever they need. The department assists with the following:



Service-Connected Disability Claims

Applying for VA non-service-connected pensions

Applying for Surviving Spouse Pensions

County and federal burial benefits

Veterans ID Cards

Eligibility Verification Reports

Educational benefits

Retrieving military service records

Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund

Working with social services and government agencies

Upgrading of discharges, if possible

Document notarizing

There are events coming up for veterans to connect with their community.

Veterans Day Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11. The parade will start under I-196 on Division Street, then will proceed south on Division to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony will proceed after the parade.

Operation Green Light is also taking place through November 12. Homes, businesses, and other structures will be shining green lights at night to spread awareness of the programs available to veterans at Kent County Veterans Services.

Then the following week, there will be a Veteran Art Workshop at the Wyoming VA on November 17 and 18. Classes will take place at 3:30 on Friday, and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE.

Discover more events and services available on their website or call(616) 632-5722.