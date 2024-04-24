Kendall College of Art and Design hosting 2024 annual Student Exhibition

It's graduation season, and students at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University will be showing off their final projects at the annual Student Exhibition.

The Student Exhibition is a celebration of the artists and a way for the community to see and buy their hard work. Work from all majors will be shown throughout four floors of the main campus building at 17 Fountain St. NW.

The community can view the exhibition from April 29 through May 4. The gallery will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closing reception will be on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.