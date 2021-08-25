Kelsey Montague mural art coming to Westside Grand Rapids

Two new murals are popping up in the city of Grand Rapids, and it's all thanks to the talents of artist Kelsey Montague.

There will be one big and one small mural located on the side of Blue Dog Tavern, located at 638 Stocking Avenue NW. The mural will be a giant set of wings as part of the #WHATLIFTSYOU movement.

Montague is behind the #WHATLIFTSYOU movement and has created over 300 works of art globally. By harnessing the power of social media, she creates uplifting and interactive public art for the digital age, making her stand out among artists and social influencers.

Her murals invite people into the piece itself and encourage them to share their experiences online in a way that inspires others.

The murals are expected to be complete towards the end of September.

“My murals specifically invite people into a piece and then encourage them to share their experience online. I want people to become living works of art. I also believe that art should not be separated from the human experience. Instead, the human experience should have a hand in creating the art itself."

See more of Montague's work by visiting her website, as well as Westside Beautify.