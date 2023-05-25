KDL's Talking Book & Braille Center provide free services for visually impaired

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Over 90 years ago, congress established the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, offering a free service to people unable to read normal print due to a visual, physical, or reading disability.

Kent District Library's Talking Book and Braille Center is one of 11 centers in Michigan serving that population for the past 50 years, and offering many tools and services to those who qualify.

KDL serves all of Kent, Montcalm, and Ionia counties, providing books, magazines, and DVDs in alternative formats (digital audio cartridge, Braille, and descriptive videos), as well as downloadable materials in audio and electronic Braille.

These materials are shipped free directly to the patron's home via the United States Postal Service.

To learn more, visit kdl.org/tbbc.