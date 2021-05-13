KDL's LinkedIn Learning Program provides access to thousands of career training programs

What do you need to have if you want to choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts? Kent District Library says all you need is a library card to take part in their LinkedIn Learning program.

Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts, and become more valuable in the job market.

To get started, users just need to enter their library card number into the program through KDL's website, and they'll have access to all the classes for free.

To learn more about LinkedIn Learning, go to kdl.org.