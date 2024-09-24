KDL's Legendary Readers encourages kids to read and write for 100 days

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kent District Library is hosting a Legendary Reading Program for elementary students to encourage them to read and write for fun outside of school.

For Kindergarten through 5th Grade, keep reading and learning about weird and wild creatures! Visit the library and ask for directions to the “Tales and Creatures” section.

To get started, log in to the Beanstack app and register the child. Each day they read at home, write, or visit a library branch, and tap "Log Reading" in Beanstack.

Read, write, or visit the library for 100 days between now and June 13, 2025, to be entered to win a $100 gift card from Schuler Books. Enrollment is open now through January 31.

All other completers win a cool bookmark. The grand prize winners will be announced by the end of June.

Register and learn more at kdl.org/legendaryreaders.

