KDL partners with Wedgwood Christian Services for Mental Health Series

While mental health is talked about more often, it seems more people are struggling. From anxiety to depression, substance abuse, and suicide, the country is in crisis. To help improve mental health in West Michigan, Kent District Library is partnering with Wedgwood Christian Services to offer an upcoming series to the public.

The series will feature mental health experts from Wedgwood covering a variety of topics in the mental health sphere, providing listeners with resources and tools they can use on a daily basis to overcome their struggles with mental health.

The series will take place on the following dates and times:

Suicide Prevention

East Grand Rapids Branch

September 26

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Positive Youth Development

Cascade Twp. Branch

October 10

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Overcoming Addiction

Cascade Twp. Branch

OCtober 17

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Mental Health Practices

East Grand Rapids Branch

October 24

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Trauma-Informed Parenting

Cascade Twp. Branch

November 2

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To get more information on this series, visit kdl.org/events.

Or, if you or someone you know is in need of mental health services, contact Wedgwood Christian Services at (616)-942-7294.