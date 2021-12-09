KDL launches Vibes Collection, a free streaming service feat. local musicians

Are you a local musician looking for a way to get your music out into the world? Or just want to discover music created by independent Michigan artists? Kent District Library is launching a digital collection of music where artists can upload their original music for others to discover called the KDL Vibes Collection.

West Michigan’s musical culture is diverse and always growing, but not always easy for everyone to access. KDL Vibes provides a platform to support local artists and provide exposure to listeners in the community.

KDL Vibes music is selected by a jury of music communicy leaders and library staff. They choose a diverse array of musical styles to create a soundtrack that expresses the personality of Kent County and beyond.

KDL licenses music from local artists to make 40 to 50 new albums available for free streaming and download each year. Anyone can stream the albums for free, and library cardholders can download and keep anything in the Vibes collection.

Cardholders can also explore digital collections of current local music, create a streaming playlist of their favorite tracks, and download music to your computer or device

Start listening to their collection at vibes.kdl.org.