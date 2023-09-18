KDL Book Club: Librarian Jason shares his top picks for children's books

Getting young children to love books and reading is so important, it will give them a leg-up in school and in life. It's why Fox 17 and the Scripps Howard Fund are raising money for the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign so Grand Rapids Public School Elementary students are able to choose their own books at the book fair in the spring.

To get a little inspiration from the professionals, the beloved librarians at Kent District Library, Jason Guitarra from the Wyoming Branch shares some of his favorite children's books.