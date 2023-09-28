KDL Book Club: Books recommended for older kids to get them into reading

The number of books a child has in their home correlates significantly with higher reading scores for children, which is why Fox 17 and The Scripps Howard Fund are raising money for the If You Give a Child a Book Campaign.

All of the money raised in this campaign will go toward Grand Rapids Public School students so they can choose their own books at the book fair and build their home library.

Taking a trip to the local library opens the doors to books, reading, and resources. Kent District Library's Amber Elder, the library's programming specialist, brought her favorite titles for older kids to give them a little inspiration if they want to start reading.